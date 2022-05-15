Search

15 May 2022

Butt Drama Circle miss out in drama finals in Athlone

Adjudicators Award for Excellence in New Writing for writer-director Shaun Byrne

Butt Drama Circle miss out in drama finals in Athlone

The Butt Drama Cirlce casyt and crew at the event in Athlone on Saturday night

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

15 May 2022 3:03 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Butt Drama Circle's An Incident with Dave Cotter, missed out on the top prize at the Dean Crowe Theatre in Athlone at the annual RTE All Ireland Theatre Finals on Saturday night but writer and director Shaun Byrne still walked away with the Adjudicators Award for Excellence in New Writing.

Overseeing proceedings the adjudicator, Michael Poynor praised the power and clarity of the Bloody Sunday play in dealing with a very emotive subject saving the honour was well deserved.

The award now returns to the trophy cabinet in the Balor Arts Centre to join the two most recent gongs picked up at the Ulster Drama Finals in Ballymena last week where the play was runner-up with Best Moment going to Shaun for his final monologue and Christopher Quinn also scooping Best Supporting Actor.

Iy has been a tremendous run for Shaun, Christopher and the team from the Butt Drama Cirlce and an indication of the depth of theatre talent in the Ballybofey-Stranorlar area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media