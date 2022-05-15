Butt Drama Circle miss out in drama finals in Athlone

The Butt Drama Cirlce casyt and crew at the event in Athlone on Saturday night
Butt Drama Circle's An Incident with Dave Cotter, missed out on the top prize at the Dean Crowe Theatre in Athlone at the annual RTE All Ireland Theatre Finals on Saturday night but writer and director Shaun Byrne still walked away with the Adjudicators Award for Excellence in New Writing.
Overseeing proceedings the adjudicator, Michael Poynor praised the power and clarity of the Bloody Sunday play in dealing with a very emotive subject saving the honour was well deserved.
The award now returns to the trophy cabinet in the Balor Arts Centre to join the two most recent gongs picked up at the Ulster Drama Finals in Ballymena last week where the play was runner-up with Best Moment going to Shaun for his final monologue and Christopher Quinn also scooping Best Supporting Actor.
Iy has been a tremendous run for Shaun, Christopher and the team from the Butt Drama Cirlce and an indication of the depth of theatre talent in the Ballybofey-Stranorlar area.
Thomas and Eimear Strain with their children Michael, Maria, Laura, Caitlin and Danielle. The family were supported by The Gavin Glynn Foundation when they travelled to Germany with daughter Caitlin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.