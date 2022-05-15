Donegal man 'honoured' to be asked to direct Toy Show The Musical

A musical celebrating the iconic Late Late Toy Show is set to hit the stage later this year, with Donegal Town Man Séimí Campbell at the helm.

Sharing the exciting news, Séimí said: "It’s an incredible honour to direct and celebrate one of our most loved traditions in a new original Irish musical, opening this December in Dublin!

"I am very grateful to Katherine, Jane, and all at RTÉ for trusting me with their baby. ⁣

"This one’s for the little dreamer within all of us … " ⁣⁣



RTÉ will present the musical from December 10 in the Convention Centre, with more details to follow.

Séimí Campbell has been directing plays and musicals from a very young age, and is highly respected for his vision, creativity and ability to bring out the best in his cast.

He founded Donegal Youth Musical Theatre with productions including The Phantom of the Opera, and thought-provoking re-imagined versions of Jesus Christ Superstar and Oliver!

Séimí went on to found the Irish Youth Musical Theatre which is currently preparing to stage Evita in the National Concert Hall in July. He has also been working in London's West End and is resident director in the National Theatre in London where he has worked with big names including Gary Barlow and Jason Manford.

He is looking forward to this latest challenge and will no doubt sprinkle his own unique magic dust on what promises to be a very special, memorable production.