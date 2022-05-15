Search

16 May 2022

Donegal man 'honoured' to be asked to direct Toy Show The Musical

"This one’s for the little dreamer within all of us … "  ⁣⁣- Séimí Campbell

Donegal man 'honoured' to be asked to direct Toy Show The Musical

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

15 May 2022 9:17 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A musical celebrating the iconic Late Late Toy Show is set to hit the stage later this year, with Donegal Town Man Séimí Campbell at the helm.

Sharing the exciting news, Séimí said: "It’s an incredible honour to direct and celebrate one of our most loved traditions in a new original Irish musical, opening this December in Dublin!

"I am very grateful to Katherine, Jane, and all at RTÉ for trusting me with their baby. ⁣

"This one’s for the little dreamer within all of us … "  ⁣⁣

RTÉ will present the musical from December 10 in the Convention Centre, with more details to follow.

Séimí Campbell has been directing plays and musicals from a very young age, and is highly respected for his vision, creativity and ability to bring out the best in his cast.

He founded Donegal Youth Musical Theatre with productions including The Phantom of the Opera, and thought-provoking re-imagined versions of Jesus Christ Superstar and Oliver!

Séimí went on to found the Irish Youth Musical Theatre which is currently preparing to stage Evita in the National Concert Hall in July. He has also been working in London's West End and is resident director in the National Theatre in London where he has worked with big names including Gary Barlow and Jason Manford.

He is looking forward to this latest challenge and will no doubt sprinkle his own unique magic dust on what promises to be a very special, memorable production.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media