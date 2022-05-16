Hymn sing and organ recital in Raphoe

Rev Canon David Crooks
The indefatigable Rev Canon David Crooks will be among the organists performing in St Eunan's Cathedral, Raphoe, on Sunday, May 29 to raise funds for repairs to its magnificent stained glass windows.
The idea is straightforward, call in during the afternoon - between 2.30pm and 5.30pm and request a favourite hymn. You might even want to play the organ yourself.
The Cathedral's organist, the wonderful Mrs Renee Goudie, is overseeing matters. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.
For further infomation or to book a time slot contact Ms Goudie on (087) 9238320 or e-mail goudie543@gmail.com
