16 May 2022

259 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Donegal schools

Department of Education confirms a total of 5,843 in Ireland

Some of the Ukrainian children that started school at Fintra NS, Killybegs recently Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 May 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A total of 259 Ukrainian children have been enrolled in schools across Donegal - 176 in primary schools and 83 in post-primary schools.

According to the current Department of Education figures, a total of 5,843 Ukrainian pupils have been placed in schools in Ireland. Out of that figure, 3,968 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary while 1,875 pupils have enrolled in post-primary.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are now in place, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places.

REALT is also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required and coordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.

