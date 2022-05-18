Council's digital hub services being offered to remote workers for free this summer

Donegal County Council in collaboration with digital hubs across the county are offering people the chance to work for free from a digital hub in Donegal until September 30th through a new working holiday campaign.

The initiative provides the opportunity to enjoy everything that Donegal has to offer during the summer months while also availing of a remote working opportunity in a range of locations across the county.

After registration remote workers will receive a free day pass to work in a participating hub. In total 11 hubs across Donegal are participating in the activity which kicked off yesterday (May 17).

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at Inishowen Innovation’s Buncrana Hub, Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Martin McDermott stated: "Recognising the need to support both businesses and remote workers, Donegal County Council was the first local authority in Ireland to adopt a Remote Working Strategy for Business.

"This provides the opportunity to promote Donegal nationally and internationally as an ideal location for remote workers, this remote working holiday campaign is testament to this.’’

Garry Martin, Director of Service at Donegal County Council acknowledged the work that has been carried out to improve connectivity in the region.

He said: "Over the past decade a huge amount of work has been put into developing Donegal’s digital infrastructure through Project Kelvin and other initiatives.

"We warmly welcome the work that has been done by our development partners in continuously improving connectivity and putting in place the facility to enable high speed connected hubs to operate in Donegal.’’

Donegal has an extensive hub network and along with the superb quality of life offering, Donegal is well placed to attract talent to the region.

Mr Martin added: "Alongside our Diaspora, we really want to attract and encourage digital nomads to experience working from and holidaying in Donegal.

"Today’s tourist can be become tomorrow’s worker and a future investor. I hope this campaign will provide a blueprint for relocation and future investment."

The Donegal Working Holiday campaign is also supported through remote working advocates Donegal Digital, Grow Remote and Connected Hubs. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #WorkHolDL or as Gaeilge #ObairSaoireDL.

For anyone who wishes to available of the free Remote Working Holiday pass log on to http://donegal.ie/workingholiday and fill in your details to obtain your free pass.