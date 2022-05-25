Search

26 May 2022

Letterkenny University Hospital in project to enhance the delivery and governance of services

"Ultimately it is about ensuring that we are best placed to deliver the highest quality care to our patients"

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

25 May 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Findings and recommendations from a number of external reviews of hospital services - including the HIQA Targeted Assurance Review, the Saolta University Health Care Group, and Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) commenced a project to enhance the delivery and governance of services within Letterkenny University Hospital, as part of the Saolta University Health Care Group.

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group said within the Saolta Group they are aware of the need for strong governance structures across all services in their hospitals and the wider group.

"Late last year we engaged with a team from the NHS on preliminary work to support the rollout of further service improvements in LUH and the Saolta Group; as a result of their own service pressures, they were unable to continue with this process.

"However, we are using the output of the NHS work as part of this project which aims to refine our approach to communications and engagement and how we govern our services. We have engaged a team from EY to support us in this work.

“The planning phase of the project will run until July and then the implementation of the action plans to driving sustainable change for LUH and Saolta will be a longer term project. I look forward to providing further updates on this project in due course,” he said.


Letterkenny University Hospital manager, Seán Murphy said this project is more than just about governance, it is also looking at the importance of Letterkenny University Hospital as a model 3 hospital and its role within the Saolta Group.

"Ultimately it is about ensuring that we are best placed to deliver the highest quality care to our patients, to the people of Donegal, and how we work together to this end.”

