Search

26 May 2022

'A morning for Michael Jack' raises over €7,000 for Glenties Day Centre

A fundraising tea and coffee morning was held at the Market Hall earlier this month in memory of the late Michael Jack O'Donnell

'A morning for Michael Jack' raises over €7,000 for Glenties Day Care Centre

Glenties Day Centre’s Paddy Gallagher, John Dooley with Pauline Gallagher, being presented with the fundraising cheque by Bernie Keeney and Nora Jack O'Donnell and family members

Reporter:

Alan Foley

26 May 2022 12:37 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A fundraising tea and coffee morning was held at the Market Hall in Glenties earlier this month in memory of the late Michael Jack O'Donnell.

This week, his partner Bernie Keeney and mother Nora Jack O'Donnell presented a cheque of €7,039.80 to representatives of the Glenties Day Centre. It was an institution close to Michael Jack's heart. Members of the Keeney and O'Donnell families expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped out or donated.

May 1 was the date of his first anniversary and huge numbers from the local Glenties community and the surrounding areas visited the Market Hall for 'A morning for Michael Jack'.

Michael Jack was best known for his love of GAA, chronicling the fortunes of Donegal and his local club Naomh Conaill, and much else besides, through the lens, and when away from the touchlines, would spend much of his time away enjoying a cup of coffee. 

The Glenties Day Centre provides a setting for senior citizens to socialise and participate in activities such as cards, bingo and chair exercises in a friendly environment. New clients are always welcome, so please contact the supervisor on 00353749551766. During the pandemic they provided Meals on Wheels for people in the locality. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media