Community fundraiser to paint Lagg church

An Inishowen church, widely believed to be the most beautiful in Ireland, needs a fresh coat of paint and the local community is rallying round to raise the necessary funds.

A GoFundMe page for online donations has been set up by Ali Farren who manages Malin Head Community Centre.

The page: St Mary's Church, Lagg, Malin Head needs painting, has a fifth of the required €5,500 total in less than a week.

Ali said: “St Mary's Church, Lagg is the second oldest church in the Derry Diocese. It is set in a beautiful location just off the Wild Atlantic Way.

“However, the church is not looking its best now, and the locals want to get it painted. The church is a favourite in Inishowen for weddings, and it's also the local burial site.

“The Parish will cover the cost of the painter, but funding is needed to purchase good quality paint. We hope everyone will help us raise the necessary funds through their generous donations.

“There will be a church gate collection on Sunday, June 12 at 9 am Mass in Lagg, but, we are hoping the GoFundMe page will allow people who are not from the area but who want to give a donation to get the church painted, to do so more easily.

“Maybe people who got married there or have ancestors buried in the graveyard, and want to help.

“The church is very special to our community, and with your help it will look great again. All the money raised will be spent on the church.”

Donations can also be made by contacting any of the following numbers: Breege Kirby 0749370395; Bernie McDonagh 0863540873; James Anthony and Nuala McClean 0749370652; Tina McDaid 0864019767 or Teresa Mullin at Mullins shop.