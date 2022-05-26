Search

26 May 2022

McFeely and McCarron families all set for Relay For Life Donegal

The Mighty Mcs team is made up of members of the McFeely and McCarron families and friends embracing the Raphoe and St Johnston areas

The Mighty Mcs Relay For Life team has raised more than €1,500 for this year’s event

Reporter:

Paddy Walsh

26 May 2022 2:47 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Margaret McCarron was pregnant with her youngest daughter, Christina, when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer thirty years ago.

She survived the illness and twenty-one years later when Christina had reached a milestone birthday, another birth – that of the Mighty Mcs Relay For Life team.

“When Christina was 21 in 2013 we thought that taking part in Relay would be an ideal way to celebrate this and support a cause which means so much to so many in our family,” Margaret’s daughter-in-law, Eve-Anne explains.

The Mighty Mcs team is made up of members of the McFeely and McCarron families and friends embracing the Raphoe and St Johnston areas.

“My husband is Mark McCarron and I’m McFeely and we thought the name, Mighty Mcs, celebrated our two families and our fighting spirit against cancer.

Fighting spirit

Both families have been, and continue to be, affected by cancer. “Some very positive outcomes, a couple of less positive ones, but for us Relay creates the opportunity to bring us all together, to support one another and to show gratitude for those that are dear to us.”

Eve-Anne reflects on the past year when two more members of their families received a cancer diagnosis. “Both have been able to get a plan which is hopefully going to lead to a positive outcome.

“During this we learn how amazing the human body is and also how amazing medical people are and what is possible with a plan.”

And what is possible when people get together to lend their support to one another at critical times.

“I was chatting to my two daughters about how our family are dealing with cancer for their uncles. The conversation came up about Relay and it was them that said, we should relay, it’s more important than ever.”

And now the Mighty Mcs are preparing for the 2022 Relay for Life initiative and looking forward to playing their part.

Says Eve-Anne: “We’ve taken part in Relay for Life now four times and it has such a positive impact on all of us. It’s not just our families but our friends that join us on this walk. No one is alone when they walk with the Mighty Mcs and the Relay does that for everyone. Strangers walk side by side, share their stories and experiences and we all feel we’re in this together fighting back as that’s all we can do.”

Relay For Life Donegal returns in person for first time in three years

The fundraising event for the Irish Cancer Society returns for its tenth anniversary

Recently the Mighty Mcs hosted a table quiz in Friel’s of Raphoe, with sixteen teams taking part. “We raised €900as a result.”

It was billed as a fun quiz and one of the participants, Joanne Barr, confirmed it. “Great night’s craic was had by all,” she told her Facebook friends.

And second year students of Deele College Raphoe, inspired by Eve-Anne’s daughter, Ella, held a bake sale which yielded a tasty €650 for the Relay initiative.

The Mighty Mcs want to thank all who were involved including those who toiled in their kitchens to bake for the event and those who donated goods for the occasion.

“Ella approached her year head, Tara Friel, about a bake sale and she agreed and made it an event run by the second years.”

Reflecting on the Relay initiative, Eve-Anne insists: “There’s a healing in it and a power in it.”

Eve-Anne’s brother, Patrick, who is also a survivor, will be coming home from London to take part this weekend.

“I’m proud to Relay. I’m proud to have my family and friends with me on that journey and I’ve been grateful to those same family and friends when we’ve again faced dealing with cancer face on in the past year.”

