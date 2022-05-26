Search

26 May 2022

Gaoth Dobhair singer-songwriter tops a new chart today

Moya Brennan receives honorary doctorate from Dublin City University

Gaoth Dobhair singer-songwriter tops a new chart today

Moya and the extended Brennan clan in Dublin today

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

26 May 2022 5:20 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Gaoth Dobhair singer-songwriter, Moya Brennan added a new honour to her already impressive collection today, Thursday but this one ranks in a different chart.

Dublin City University conferred the award of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Donegal folk musician Moya Brennan.

She joins noted figures from politics, sport, literature, and industry in receiving this award from DCU. They include Jim Gavin, Paula Meehan, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Sonia O'Sullivan, Bill Clinton, Seamus Mallon, and David Trimble.

Moya with sister Enya and mum Máire ‘Baba’ Brennan at the ceremony

Moya Brennan first rose to fame in the 1970s when her family formed the band Clannad. In total, she has recorded 25 albums, and has sold 20 million records. She has been nominated for two Grammys and also won an Emmy Award as part of the team involved in a two-part US documentary on Irish music.

Delivering the citation for Moya Brennan, Dr Síle Denvir DCU’s Scoil na Gaeilge, paid tribute to the Gaoth Dobhair singer songwriter

“Moya has an innate ability to find the heart of music, to reach the essence of a song or a tune, and to make the ordinary extraordinary. Her many accolades, including a Grammy and an Emmy, are testament to this.

"Moya has played on the greatest stages in the world with many, many famous singers and musicians, but her generosity of spirit and grounded connection with her roots always bring her back home to the stage her father carved out for her and for her siblings in Tábhairne Leo in Mín na Leice.”

Moya Brennan (above) said she was so thrilled and humbled to receive an honour such as this from an amazing university.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy. Singing and playing music for over 50 years makes this Honorary Doctorate something very special and I hope I can continue to use my talent to reach other frontiers and spread goodwill.

"It is especially wonderful that Dublin City University has set such importance on valuing, preserving, and protecting the Irish language having, myself, collected and recorded Gaeilge songs from my area over many years.”

Prof. Daire Keogh, President of Dublin City University said Moya is a genuine trailblazer in her respective field of music. She has shown a lifelong commitment to the pursuit of excellence, always striving to develop, learn, and get to the next level.

She has also demonstrated the importance of giving back, by supporting the development of the next generation of talent, and sharing their time and experience for the benefit of our wider society.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media