Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 19

Tony Higgins, Cois Locha, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Tony Higgins, Cois Locha, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening, Tuesday July 19 from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, July 20 at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Enda Barrett, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Enda Barrett, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son Aiden, his partner Julie and grandson Robin, his mum Evelyn, brothers Barry, Kevin and Brendan, sisters Aisling and Ena, in-laws and a wide circle of family and friends.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary tonight Tuesday at 9pm. House private after the Rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 20, at 1pm in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors' Facebook Page.

Eddie Boyle, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at the Mater Hospital of Edward (Eddie) Boyle, Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Donegal and Glasgow.

Adored husband of Máiréad, dear father of Éamonn, Catherine and Eoin and brother of Marion. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Liam, Thomas, Séamus, Finnegan and Oisín, daughter-in-law Stephanie, son-in-law Philip, sister, mother-in-law Babs, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Thursday evening, July 21 from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private, please. The funeral service may be viewed (live only) by following this link - https://www.laurellodgeparish.ie/webcam

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Hospital Foundation.

Clive Crawford, Raylands, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Clive Crawford, Raylands, Manorcunningham.

Much loved son of Ronald and Marlene, deeply missed by his brothers Keith, Graham, Mark and Lewis, also by his sisters Ruth Middelton and Elaine Reid, also his nieces, nephews and wider family circle.

His remains will repose at the home of his parents Ronald and Marlene Crawford.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, July 20 at 1pm for 2pm funeral service in Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to JCM Cardonagh, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Geraldine McLaughlin Galway / Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully in her sleep of Geraldine McLaughlin (née Sweeney), Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Ballyliffin, Donegal

Predeceased by her sisters Eine and Evelyn and by her brother Hugo, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm, her daughters Orla, Niamh, Crea, Ailbhe and Clíona, sons-in-law Paul, Ger and Tom, grandchildren Leah, Kian, Alan, Amie, Cillian, Dylan, Adam, Rachel, Lachlan, Jamie and Lara, brothers Michael, John Patrick, and Damien, sisters Peggy, Bried, Claire and Dympna, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her home (H91RW7D) on Sunday, July 24 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from her home on Monday, July 25 to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream link: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Anne O'Donnell, Killut, Falcarragh / Enniskillen

The death has occurred in the Lake House Nursing Unit, Portnablagh of Anne O'Donnell (née Downey), formerly Enniskillen and Killut, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by her parents Sheila and Charlie, brothers Cathal and Gerard, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm; children Claire, Paul, Julie, Joan and Ultan; her 11 grandchildren; brother Seamus and her in-laws and extended family.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork and on Sweeney Funeral Directors' Facebook Page.

Dan Bradley, Drimacanoo, Churchill

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Dan Bradley, Drimacanoo, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents John and Hannah, sister Winnie and brother Con. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews John and Lisa Kilcoyne (England), John Bradley (Drumacanoo), Kathleen Elliot (Letterkenny), Noreen Kellett (Leeds), Mary Doherty (Leeds) and sister in-law Bridget Bradley (Letterkenny). Always remembered by his extended family members neighbours and friends.

Funeral on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly followed by interment in Templedouglas Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

Family flowers only, donations to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital care of any family member.

Maureen Sweeney, Ard Crone House, Meenmore, Dungloe / Australia

The peaceful death has taken place on July 7 in Queensland, Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned), formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am local time in Sacred Heart Church, Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.



