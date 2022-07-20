LUH extremely busy with long waiting times

The Emergency Department (ED) at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

In the past 24 hours 142 people have attended the ED, which is above average for this time of year. As a result there are high numbers of patients on trollies in the assessment areas and the hospital is in full capacity protocol.

In addition, there is pressure on bed availability in the hospital due to the number of patients with Covid-19 in the hospital. There are currently 48 patients with Covid-19 being treated in the hospital and four areas are affected by outbreaks of Covid-19 which is limiting the availability of beds for patients coming in through the ED.

The hospital acknowledges and apologises for the distress being experienced by patients and their families who are facing long delays.

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.