Pop up Covid-19 vaccination and booster clinic in Donegal Town

Primary Care Centre Donegal Town
A Covid-19 booster vaccine clinic is being held over two days in the Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town (Eircode F94 PD8W)
The new Primary Care Centre is located in Drumlonagher beside Donegal Service Station (Supermac's) and the Donegal Public Services Centre, just off the Donegal Town bypass.
The clinic will run on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 from 11am to 5.45pm on both days.
The clinic is open to everyone aged 12 and over. Young people aged 12 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
Anyone over the age of 65 who is eligible for a second booster is also encouraged to attend.
Walk-ins are welcome.
