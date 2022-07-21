New Digital Hub opened in Carrigart

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today opened the Carrigart Digital Hub.

It was one in a number of project openings to the county that has received an €8 million investment under the Government’s ambitious rural development policy, Our Rural Future.

The Carrigart project has received €200,000 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and almost €23,000 under the Connected Hubs Call.

Speaking at the opening Minister Humphreys said there was now a state-of-the-art digital hub that provides so many opportunities for this beautiful part of Donegal.

“Opportunities for young workers to realise their career potential within their own communities - without the need to move to the likes Galway, Belfast, or Dublin to take up a job.

“Opportunities for small and medium enterprises to create an even more motivated workforce and without the need to purchase expensive office buildings in the cities.

She added there were also opportunities too for the many holidaymakers who come to Donegal during the summer months.

"Facilities like these give them the option to work a day or two in their local digital hub,” she added.

About the new hub

Carrigart Digital Hub is a local community initiative, funded €200,000 by the 2017 Town & Village Renewal and being project managed by Donegal County Council.

This Digital hub is located in the Donegal Gaeltacht and will offer remote working space for both a local community and seasonal tourist community.

This hub provides co-working spaces as well as a meeting room and teleconferencing facilities. The hub has a current capacity of 18 workspaces and has committed tenants ready to use the space once completed.

€22,577.88 of Connected Hubs 2021 funding was allocated to the development of Carrigart Digital Hub.

Funding was approved for:

18 x Desks

18 x Office Style Chairs

1 x Meeting Room Table and eight Chairs

2 x SMART TVs

21 x Back and side Desk partitions

This hub was part of a multi-hub application submitted by Donegal County Council. The overall funding allocated was €250,000 which was spread over five hubs. An application was not submitted for the 2022 Connected Hubs Call as the 2021 project is not completed.

As the Hub is in the final stages of completion it has yet to join the National Connected Hubs network where it can avail of its many collaborative opportunities and services, including where it enables BASE hub users to book a Hotdesk or office space using the Connectedhubs.ie platform or via the easy to use mobile app.