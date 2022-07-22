Huge praise for "fantastic projects" that are being delivered in Donegal

Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD has ended her two-day visit to the county today by praising what she described as the "fantastic projects" that are being delivered in Donegal.



This morning the minister turned the sod at the redevelopment of Burtonport Harbour and officially opened the Arranmore Shore Front Amenity which received over €3 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund



All of the projects opened as part of the minister’s visits to Buncrana, Carrigart, Gaoth Dobhair and today Burtonport and Arranmore received investment under the Government’s ambitious rural development policy, Our Rural Future. They have received funding of over €8 million from her department.

Work continues at Burtonpport harbour to redevelop the entire area

On day two of her visit, the minister’s first stop was to turn the sod at the Burtonport Harbour Redevelopment, which has been approved for over €2 million in funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The project will allow for the vacant buildings on site to be redeveloped to create a new multi-user public realm with modern transport infrastructure, public amenities and a car park.

The minister’s final stop on this visit was Arranmore Island. Here she performed the official opening of the Arranmore Shore Front Amenity Project which received over €3 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The project provides for a landmark high-quality shorefront recreation, outdoor amenity and local community-inspired amphitheatre-style event space on the island.

Speaking on the island, the minister said this fantastic new amenity will enhance the quality of life for residents of the island and will both stimulate and support new and emerging businesses in the tourism, hospitality, leisure and related sectors.

“As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I am delighted that this project was able to proceed as part of the transformational Ailt an Choirrain and Árainn Mhór - Harbour to Island Regeneration Project, which was approved for funding of €3 million from my Department’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

“As minister, it is a priority that my department continues to provide funding for projects that will support the future development, growth and sustainability of communities on our offshore islands.

“This is my last stop on my visit to Donegal over the last two days. It has been a wonderful opportunity to meet people around the county and visit the fantastic projects that are being delivered using funding from my department as part of Our Rural Future.

“The projects I have visited over the last two days in Donegal are first-hand examples of how the investment from my department is making a significant impact, supporting rural communities and ensuring that rural Ireland is a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit,” she said.