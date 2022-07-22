Crash outside Letterkenny causing delays

The scene of the accident at Lurgybrack this evening
Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a collision that occurred at the junction of Convoy Road and Lurgybrack, outside Letterkenny this evening.
One car appears to have sustained damage to the front. There is no indication as yet of what kind of other vehicle was involved if any.
Traffic delays affecting vehicles in both directions are the order of the day.
More information will be made available as it comes to hand
