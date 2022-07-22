Man injured in collision outside Letterkenny

The scene of the accident earlier this evening
One man was injured in this evening's crash outside Letterkenny
In a statement from their press office, gardaí provided details of the incident.
"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the N13 at Listillon at approximately 4.45pm this evening, Friday.
"One of the drivers was taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries."
The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again.
