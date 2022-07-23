Search

23 Jul 2022

Weather outlook - a look at what's in store for Donegal this weekend

Forecast for the next few days and a look at the week ahead

rain SIOBHAN MCNAMARA

A wet weekend but better weather to come. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

23 Jul 2022 11:28 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

It looks set to be a fairly damp weekend in Donegal, though there should be some better weather on the way.

However, even with improved conditions mid week, it will remain on the cool side for the time of year. 

Saturday will get largely overcast with rain heaviest in late morning, and easing somewhat in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will peak at around 19°C in light to moderate south to south westerly breezes.

Rain will return by evening and it looks like being a muggy night with temperatures of up to 17°C in a light, southerly breeze.

Sunday will be similar, with a risk of thunder and lightning from lunchtime through to mid afternoon. Temperatures will reach around 17°C in a light, southerly breeze.. 

Winds will veer west to north west overnight, in temperatures of to 16°C, leading to a slightly cooler start to Monday. Rain will clear by the afternoon, with moderate north west winds keeping the air temperature at around 14°C to 15°C in the later part of the day. 

This weather is expected to last until around Wednesday morning, when a return to light southerly winds is expected. It will however remain overcast, with temperatures looking unlikely to exceed 16°C.

Thursday will be similar, and the rain looks set to return by Friday and according to current forecasts, could last throughout next weekend. 

