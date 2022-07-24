Gardaí investigating single vehicle crash near Raphoe

Gardaí are investigation a road traffic collision near Raphoe
Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle collision which occurred in east Donegal.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that officers attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision Convoy Road, Raphoe on Saturday afternoon at around 1.30pm.
"There are no reports of serious injuries," the spokesperson said.
"Investigations are ongoing."
