Work underway to restore water to Rossnowlagh area

PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
A burst main is causing disruption to water services in the Rossnowlagh area.
Work is currently underway to repair the damage and restore service. Irish Water is reporting that work is expected to take place until 5pm on Sunday.
"We recommend that you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," a spokesperson said.
Updates and information can be found by going to water.ie and entering the reference number DON00050687 in the search bar.
