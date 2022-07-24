Can you give a forever to one of these gorgeous puppies at the dog shelter?

The pups are currently being cared for at the dog shelter
Donegal Dog Shelter is appealing for homes for five beautiful collie pups in their care.
There are four males and one female, all in need of their forever homes.
A spokesperson said: "If you are interested in rehoming them you can do so by contacting the Dog Shelter at Glencar, Letterkenny at 074 91 25159 between 10.30am and 1.30pm, Monday to Friday."
More information the Donegal County Council Dog Shelter can be found at http://ow.ly/4OFo50J4XMs or by calling 074 9125159.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.