24 Jul 2022

Visit from California state assembly member with Donegal links

The assembly member took his family to the county

Assembly Member James Gallagher visits Letterkenny. PHOTO: Donegal County Council / Twitter

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

24 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

California State Assembly Member James Gallagher is visiting Donegal with his family.

He paid a courtesy visit to Letterkenny Public Service Centre while visiting the area. He is in the county with his family because of his connections to Sallaghagrane in Letterkenny. 

The Republican has recently spoken out against government policies which he says are exacerbating a 'skyrocketing' homelessness problem in California by failing to address addiction and mental illness.

He has also appealed to people to work together to address climate change. With devastating wildfires, California has experienced a significant impact of climate change. 

