Ideas sought for the future of Carrick village

How best to shape the future of Carrick and surrounding areas will provide the subject matter for two surveys starting this week.

Coiste Forbartha na Carrige, with assistance from Donegal County Council and Paul Doherty Architects in Donegal Town, are in the process of preparing a plan for the regeneration of this area.

At this early stage a key part of the process is getting the thoughts, needs, and opinions of local community members and visitors.

Paul Doherty Architects will be conducting two public surveys in order to paint a picture of what makes Carrick a great place to live, as well as what could be improved upon.

There will be in-person surveys carried out on the morning of Friday this coming July 29 between 10.30am and 1pm, in the car park in front of the Old School.

There will also be an online survey see link: https://forms.gle/NCxpGDqkpguqAjfJ9

"Everyone’s opinion is valued and needed in order to inform the regeneration of Carrick moving into the future," said a spokesperson for the organisers.