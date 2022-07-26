Long delays as A5 road closed after Sion Mills

The PSNI have closed the main A5 road following a road traffic collision.
The main A5 road - a part of what serves as the main Donegal-Dublin road - remains closed following a serious car crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Donegal motorists face lengthy traffic delays following the accident between Sion Mills and Victoria Bridge.
The services of the air ambulance was required to take a man to hospital.
The road was closed following a collision between a van and a lorry. The PSNI has diverted Strabane-bound traffic onto the Liskey Road.
Newtownstewart-bound traffic is diverted via Bellspark Road.
The PSNI said: "A man has been taken to hospital for treatment following a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a van and a lorry on the Melmount Road in Sion Mills on Tuesday 26th July."
