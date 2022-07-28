Father Pat McHugh announces he is stepping down as Parish Priest

Fr Pat McHugh (inset) and St. Columba's Church, Termon
Tributes have been pouring onto social media following the announcement by popular priest Pat McHugh that he will be stepping down as Parish Priest on August 21 exactly twenty-two years since he began his tenure in Termon.
At a Mass which was held on Tuesday, July 26, Father McHugh told his parishoners he met with Bishop Alan McGuckian some time ago and had discussed the issue with him.
He said: "I met with the Bishop some time ago and on health grounds I asked him to be relieved of my duties and he agreed. So, I am finished on the twenty first which is exactly twenty-two years ago since I came here to Termon."
Father McHugh said he is not finished as a priest, by any manner or means, and wishes to continue with some form of Ministry.
