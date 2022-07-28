Man hospitalised after attack in Ballyshannon - Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí are investigating an assault which took place in Ballyshannon.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that a man in his thirties was injured in the attack and taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.
The incident took place at around 1.30am on Thursday.
"No arrests have been made at this time," said the spokesperson.
"Investigations are ongoing."
Figures show 36% of the population of the Buncrana local electoral area is fully vaccinated and has received a first booster
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.