Lovable Labrador at dog pound is looking for a loving home

Loving Labrador seeks equally loving home
Morgan is a two-and-a-half year old Labrador looking for rehoming with a loving family.
She is currently in the care of Donegal County Council's dog pound in Letterkenny.
A spokesperson said: "If you are interested in giving her a new home you can do so by contacting the Dog Shelter at Glencar, Letterkenny at 074 91 25159 between 10.30am and 1.30pm, Monday to Friday."
More information on the dog shelter can be found at http://ow.ly/4OFo50J4XMs
