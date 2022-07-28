Missing Dunfanaghy woman is found safe

Andrea McCollum
Missing Dunfanaghy woman Andrea McCollum has been found alive and well
The 46-year-old was reported missing over a week ago from her home in Nurney, Co Kildare.
Gardai and her family issued appeals for any information about her whereabouts and asked she contact someone to let them know she was okay.
Her sister Bernadette posted on Facebook shortly after 6pm this (Thursday) evening confirming all was well again.
"Andrea has been found safe. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers," she said.
