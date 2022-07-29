Search

29 Jul 2022

Kayak from Maghery to Dungloe part of HERS Paddle Journey

Would you like to take part in an epic return paddle from Maghery to Dungloe?

Donegal Sports Partnership and Maghery Adventure Sports are joining forces with Canoeing Ireland in the HERS Outdoors Week Paddle Journey with an epic return paddle from Maghery to Dungloe on Sunday, August 7.

The aim of the novel national seven-day event, which runs from Saturday, August 6th to Sunday, August 14, is for women from diverse backgrounds and abilities across Ireland to come together and paddle a combined distance of 40,000 km - the circumference of the earth.

Events can take place anywhere, with any paddle sports craft such as kayaks, canoes, SUPs, and dragon boats.

The main local event being organised as part of the HERS Paddle Journey is an epic paddle from Maghery to Dungloe, and back to Maghery after a break on the mainland.

The paddle is being coordinated by Stephen Bell from Maghery Coastal Adventures.

"The plan is to hold a kayak marathon which will see participants paddle the whole way from Maghery Pier to Dungloe. We'll have a break for some refreshments before heading back to Maghery," he said.

"The event is based on the no barriers, no boundaries and no divides concept. No matter what they do or what their backgrounds are or where they're from, women can come together on this collective journey," Stephen added.

The marathon kayak gets underway on Sunday, August 7th at 10 am. The event will be quite a physically demanding challenge, so previous kayaking experience and a moderate level of fitness and endurance will be required.

The entry fee is €25. To register, follow the link below:
https://buytickets.at/magherycoastaladventures/736386

Maghery Coastal Adventures are also planning an island tour that will be based around Dunlgoe Bay.

"Depending on what way the tides are, we'll head down and circumnavigate one of the islands and land over on Inishfree. We'll wait for the tide to turn a bit and then come back in. If we can get people on this tour, that will help add to the combined target of 40,000 km for the week."

For more information on all activities being held by Maghery Coastal Adventures, log on to www.magherycoastaladventures.ie

Local News

