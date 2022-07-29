Coast Guard makes urgent  appeal for owner of vacant tent to come forward 

The Coast Guard has made an urgent appeal for the owner of a tent found pitched in the Glencolmcille area to come forward.
The tent is located at Port Pier, north of Glencolmcille.
The appeal comes with the Coast Guard responding to an ongoing incident in the area. Malin Head Coast Guard has appealed to the owner, or anyone who knows the owner of the tent, to get in contact “as a matter of urgency” by calling 999/112 and asking for the Coast Guard.
