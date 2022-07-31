Search

31 Jul 2022

Carndonagh supermarket and apartment plans get green light

Planning permission granted for supermarket, retail units and apartments

Carndonagh supermarket and apartment plans get green light

The granting of planning permission for the development follows the council giving the go-ahead to supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store at Station Road in the town

Reporter:

Declan Magee

31 Jul 2022 12:11 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Plans for a supermarket and housing development in Carndonagh have been granted planning permission.
Carndonagh-based Regional Foods Ltd has been granted planning permission to build a new ground floor supermarket, three retail units and nine apartments at Churchland Quarters in the town.
The planned apartments will each have private balcony amenity space. The proposed development includes on-site car parking and bicycle parking, a new access road with footpaths as well as a deliveries entrance.
No objections were lodged against the plans which were submitted in November and were the subject of a further information request from Donegal County Council.

Donegal writer returns home for reading from his first poetry collection

Des Kavanagh will read from Binnion Road during the Clonmany Festival

The council has granted planning permission with 20 conditions.
The granting of planning permission for the development follows the council giving the go-ahead to supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store at Station Road in the town in a €7m investment which could create around 30 new jobs.
Those plans have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Gerry Doherty of Supervalu in Carndonagh. A decision on the appeal is due in October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media