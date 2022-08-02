Cyclists present a cheque for €12,500 to the Donegal Hospice

The Finn Wheelers group hand over the cheque to Mary Coyle from the Donegal Hospice
Members of the Finn Wheelers Cycling Club took to the road at the start of July to raise money for the Donegal Hospice.
They started in Mizen in Cork and travelled the length of the country to Malin Head. Their fundraising efforts yielded an impressive €12,500.
The cyclists came together again recently to hand over the money to Mary Coyle from the hospice
Our photo shows (l-r):Paul Curran, Kevin Harrold, Paul Kelly, Brendan McNulty, John Boyle holding granddaughter Sienna, Michael Houston, Mary Coyle of the Donegal Hospice, Mary Harrold, Eileen Houston, Enda McIntyre, Dean Herron, Brian McElhinney, Paul McCabe. Missing from the photo are Seamus and Jennifer McDermott.
The Ballybofey-based group would like to thank everyone who donated so generously to the charity event and to all the businesses who sponsored and supported the cycling team.
