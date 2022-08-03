Donegal IFA chair encourages farmers to log onto webinar about emission reduction plans

The chair of the Donegal Co Executive of the IFA is encouraging farmers to log onto an IFA webinar this evening to find out more about the controversial proposals in relation to reducing agricultural emissions.

Brendan McLaughlin told Donegal Live that there is still a lot of speculation about what is going to happen and people want to see a roadmap.

“The webinar will give people an opportunity to find out more,” he said. It starts at 8.00 pm.

Meanwhile, Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue remains adamant that the 25% reduction in agricultural emissions will be a way of offering certainty to farm families and their businesses over the next decade.

Last Thursday the Government agreed ceilings for emissions from each sector of the economy that delivers a pathway towards a 51% reduction by 2030. The ceiling for the agriculture sector will require a cut of 25% in its emissions by 2030, compared to 2018 levels.