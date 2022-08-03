It’s official - Donegal had the worst weather in the country in July

It will come as no surprise to people in Donegal that weather stations in the county recorded the highest rainfall, strongest wind and lowest temperature nationally in July.

Met Eireann has released its monthly weather overview. And while much of the country enjoyed the benefits of the Azores high, it didn’t have much impact here in the north west.

On the whole, Donegal did have some reasonable weather but it was much cooler and windier than one would expect for the month of July.

Rainfall

According to Met Éireann, the total monthly rainfall was below average everywhere, and lowest in the south.

Donegal recorded the wettest day of anywhere in the country, with 24.8mm of rain falling at Finner on Sunday, July 24.

Weather stations at Malin Head and Finner recorded total monthly rainfall of 66.3mm and 73.6mm respectively. This represented 82% of the long-term average for July at Malin, and 81% at Finner.

Malin and Finner also recorded the highest number of days with rain during July - a total of 22 at both weather stations. In contrast, the weather station with the lowest number of days with rain was Oak Park in Carlow where only six wet days were recorded.

Wind

The strongest monthly mean wind speeds (11.8 knots / 21.9mkm/h) were recorded at Malin Head, compared to the lowest averages of 4.7 knots / 8.7 km/h at Ballyhaise, County Cavan.

There were no days with gales, strong gales or storms during July.

The month's highest gust and ten-minute mean wind speed were both reported at Malin Head on Monday, July 25. The highest gust was 40 knots / 74 km/h while the month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 30 knots / 55 km/h.

Temperature

Temperatures were above average everywhere, with record high maximum daily temperatures recorded at nine stations.

However, mean temperatures for the month were lowest at Malin Head at 14.7 °C which is 0.3 °C above its long term average.

The month's highest temperature was reported at Phoenix Park, Dublin on Monday, July 18 with a temperature of 33.0 °C. This is the station’s highest daily maximum temperature ever recorded from records going back to 1881, and the second highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland.

Sunshine

Blue skies and clear, starry nights were notably absent for much of July with many days described simply as ‘overcast.’

According to Met Eireann, almost all available sunshine totals recorded were below the long term average.

The clearest skies were recorded at Belmullet, County Mayo where 186.7 hours of sunshine were recorded. Data is not currently available for Donegal.