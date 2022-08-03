Reunion and celebration at Oideas Gael Language Culture and Summer School

Oideas Gael’s annual Scoil Samhraidh Teanga and Cultúir (Language and Culture Summer School) took place in Gleann Cholm Cille last week.

This special flagship event is the highlight of Oideas Gael’s course programme every year.

Over the course of a week, participants take part in language classes each morning with cultural workshops in the afternoon, including sean-nós singing, the bodhrán, Italian cooking, drama, tapestry weaving, Donegal dances and many more options.

A unique programme of evening events is always a key feature of the Summer School.

This year was no different with a broad variety of events and special guests, including:

● Clann Mhic Ruairí, Rann na Feirste, in concert.

● A special screening of acclaimed cinema release An Cailín Ciúin followed by a Q&A with star Carrie Crowley and Deirbhile Ní Churraighín, Commissioning Editor, TG4.

● Prose reading with prominent writer Séamas Mac Annaidh.

● Variety performance led by Ray and Macdara Yeates featuring music, song, poetry, and stories around the theme of ‘An Strainséar sa Teanga’ (‘The Stranger in the Language’).

The evening also featured an interview with bestselling English-language author Emma Dabiri, who is taking a renewed interest in the Irish language.

● A lecture entitled ‘I gcomhrá leis na logainmneacha’: The Ordnance Survey in Donegal, 200 years later by Dr Frances Kane, Queen’s University Belfast.

● An evening of sean-nós and storytelling hosted by Gearóidín Breathnach and featuring performers from across the Donegal Gaeltacht.

● Céilí Mór with Clement Ó Gallachóir of Ardara.

Oideas Gael is extremely happy to see their language and culture courses for adults in the Donegal Gaeltacht return to full strength after two years of negotiating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oideas Gael’s summer programme began on June 4 this year and since the beginning of July has seen over 100 people per week taking part in the courses.

Oideas Gael’s programme of courses includes both language classes at every level and cultural activity holidays such as hill walking, exploring the environment, Irish music, art, folklore and archaeology.