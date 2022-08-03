Number of people injured as vehicle crashes at Clonmany Festival
A driver and three pedestrians were injured after a vehicle crashed at the Clonmany Festival.
Gardai confirmed that the driver of the vehicle has an health incident and struck a number of pedestrians in the village.
The driver and three pedestrians were all removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Gardai and emergency services are at the scene. Motorists are to expect delays.
The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm this evening.
