Clonmany Festival goers asked to bring cash as Wifi concerns raised
Clonmany Festival goers have been asked to bring cash as a payment option as wifi in the Inishowen village has been under pressure due to the large crowds attending the week-long event.
Organisers of the festival stated on their Facebook page that bank and card machines in Clonmany's pubs and shops may be unreliable due to the large volume of people using wifi.
