Post mortem results outstanding in Doochary house fire case

Gardaí are still awaiting post mortem results and a toxicology report on a woman who died in a house fire in Doochary in April.

Those results will help to determine the course of a criminal case involving Guenter Lohse.

The German national, aged 61, is currently in custody in Castlerea Prison having been charged in connection with the fire, which resulted in the death of his mother.

Lohse was charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He appeared via video link from Castlerea at Letterkenny District Court.

No German interpreter was present for the brief hearing.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that a post mortem report and a toxicology report remain outstanding. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions will follow the submission of those reports.

The woman died in a fire at Coolvoy, Doochary, Donegal on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

At a previous sitting of the court, a judge granted a request to have a clinical psychologist carry out assessments on Lohse.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded Lohse in custody to appear, via video link, before the August 18 sitting of Letterkenny District Court.