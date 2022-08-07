Search

07 Aug 2022

Arrests made after two drivers test positive for cocaine and cannabis

The drivers were arrested in Inishowen on Saturday

The arrests were made on Saturday in the Redcastle and Clonmany areas

07 Aug 2022 3:10 PM

Two drivers have been arrested in Inishowen on suspicion of drug driving after both tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The arrests were made on Saturday in the Redcastle and Clonmany areas.

Gardaí from the Buncrana roads policing unit stopped a vehicle on Saturday evening in relation to the manner in which it was being driven in the Redcastle area. 

The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. An arrest was made and the driver was charged to appear in court.

A further arrest was made when gardaí were operating a joint checkpoint with the Taxi Regulator in the Clonmany area on Saturday night. A driver who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis was arrested and charged.

Gardaí have appealed to drivers not to drive while under the influence. “Life is so precious and far too many lives are being lost on the roads. Always make responsible decisions as a driver and help save lives,” a Garda spokesperson said.

