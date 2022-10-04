Conference to showcase cross-border activity and provide an outline of plans for future collaboration

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD (inset) who will address a conference at the ATU campus in Letterkenny on Friday
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, Simon Harris TD and world-renowned economist, David McWilliams will be just two of the special guests at the Smart North West Conference which will take place in the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal (Letterkenny campus) this Friday, October 7.
The conference, which begins at 9.30am, will be hosted by the North West Tertiary Education Cluster (NWTEC) comprising the four main educational institutions in the region and includes ATU, Donegal Education & Training Board (DETB), Ulster University (U.U) and the North West Regional College (NWRC).
Over 150 delegates will attend the invite-only event, which will include a showcase of cross-border activity taking place in the region and provide an outline of plans for future collaboration in terms of employment and education.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, Simon Harris TD will address the audience at the event. Delegates will be joined by world-renowned economist, David McWilliams who will share his views on best practices for transforming the region into a growing economy.
The event will be live streamed on the link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZwl-rWz3sA
