Search

04 Oct 2022

Conference to showcase cross-border activity and provide an outline of plans for future collaboration

Smart North West Conference will take place in Atlantic Technological University, Letterkenny campus on Friday

Conference to showcase cross-border activity and provide an outline of plans for future collaboration

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD (inset) who will address a conference at the ATU campus in Letterkenny on Friday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 3:10 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, Simon Harris TD and world-renowned economist, David McWilliams will be just two of the special guests at the Smart North West Conference which will take place in the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal (Letterkenny campus) this Friday, October 7.

The conference, which begins at 9.30am, will be hosted by the North West Tertiary Education Cluster (NWTEC) comprising the four main educational institutions in the region and includes ATU, Donegal Education & Training Board (DETB), Ulster University (U.U) and the North West Regional College (NWRC).

Over 150 delegates will attend the invite-only event, which will include a showcase of cross-border activity taking place in the region and provide an outline of plans for future collaboration in terms of employment and education.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, Simon Harris TD will address the audience at the event. Delegates will be joined by world-renowned economist, David McWilliams who will share his views on best practices for transforming the region into a growing economy.

The event will be live streamed on the link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZwl-rWz3sA

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media