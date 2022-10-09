Garda Commissioner visits scene of Creeslough tragedy

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has visited the scene of Friday’s devastating explosion in Creeslough.
Ireland’s top cop arrived in Creeslough at lunchtime on Sunday.
Commissioner Harris was accompanied by Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda Station and Superintendent Liam Geraghty from the Garda Press Office, who has been in Creeslough over the last couple of days.
Commissioner Harris was at the Applegreen service station, where an explosion on Friday afternoon claimed the lives of ten people.
He also spoke to Gardaí who attended the scene on Friday.
