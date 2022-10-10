Books of Condolence now open around county

The Book of Condolence at council headquarters in Lifford
Books of Condolence have been opened in Creeslough at St. Michael's Church and at the local Day Centre, in memory of the victims of Friday's tragedy.
This will give the public an opportunity to express their sadness and support for the ten victims of who lost their lives in the explosion at the local Applegreen Petrol Station. This morning's move was announced by council cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney.
Books of Condolence are also available across the county, at the following council offices from 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday as follows:
Lifford (County House),
Letterkenny Public Services Centre,
Carndonagh Public Services Centre,
Donegal Town Public Services Centre,
Dungloe Public Services Centre and
Milford Public Services Centre.
