Mother and son killed in Creeslough explosion to be buried together

A mother and her son who tragically died in Friday’s explosion in Creeslough will be buried together on Wednesday.

Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were among those killed in the blast.

They will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon in Doe Cemetery following Funeral Mass at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Catherine had just met James, a student at Mulroy College in Milford after he got off the school bus close to the Applegreen complex. They were in the post office queue when the explosion occurred.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her beloved daughter Sinead, mother Margaret, partner Charlie Flood, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

She was predeceased by her baby daughter Paige, and her father Edward (Ned).

James will be sorely missed by his beloved father Chris Monaghan, grandparents, Charlie, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Paige

The first funerals of the ten people killed in a horrific explosion in Creeslough on Friday will take place on Tuesday.

Jessica Gallagher, a 24-year-old fashion designer, will be the first of the victims to be laid to rest.

At St Michael’s Church in grief-stricken Creeslough, her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am, after which she will be buried in Doe cemetery.

On Tuesday afternoon, a congregation of many of the same mourners will gather in the same church for the funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill, who will also be buried in Doe Cemetery.

On Wednesday morning, the funeral of James O’Flaherty will be held in Derrybeg.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) as well as Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper were also killed in the explosion.