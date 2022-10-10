Search

11 Oct 2022

Funeral of Creeslough explosion victim Leona Harper (14) on Thursday

The avid Liverpool fan was one of ten people to lose their lives in a horrific explosion on Friday afternoon in Creeslough

Leona Harper who was killed in the Creeslough explosion

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Oct 2022 11:02 PM

The funeral of Leona Harper, the 14-year-old girl killed in Friday’s explosion in Creeslough, will be held on Thursday.

A student at Mulroy College in Milford, Leona, from 1 Mullaghban, Mountain Top Letterkenny, will be laid to rest following funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton at 2pm.

The avid Liverpool FC fan and sportswoman will then interred in Termon graveyard.

Leona’s passing is deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, Hugh and Donna. She will be sorely missed by brothers Anthony and Jamie and her grandmother Mary Doherty.

Leona will be fondly remembered by extended family members, school friends and rugby team mates.

Leona played rugby for Letterkenny Rugby Club and recently took a break from the sport to move into boxing. The sporting enthusiast was set to join the Letterkenny Boxing Club.

Liverpool FC tweeted their sympathy over the weekend, saying: ‘We are deeply saddened by the loss of Leona. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, as well as all those affected by Friday’s tragedy.’

