Search

12 Oct 2022

‘Our hearts are heavy but our spirits are strong’ - Fr John Joe Duffy

Creeslough-based priest Fr John Joe Duffy says their togetherness will get his parishioners through this week after the deaths of ten people in an explosion

‘Our hearts are heavy but our spirits are strong’ - Fr John Joe Duffy

The remains of Jessica Gallagher are carried into St Michael's Church in Creeslough. (North West Newspix)

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in Creeslough

11 Oct 2022 3:40 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Fr John Joe Duffy says togetherness will guide the people of Creeslough their darkest hours.

At the first funeral of the ten victims of the tragedy, Fr Duffy spoke of the ‘pain and hardship’ that befell a small pocket in north Donegal on Friday.

Addressing the congregation at the funeral of 24-year-old fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, Fr Duffy told how the sense of community was stronger than ever in the area.

“That pain has been felt in our parish and neighbouring parishes,” he said.

“I wish I could explain that more fully in a way that words could explain it. Words couldn’t give it sense. I am a part of you and a part of this community and it is together that we will make that journey.

Creeslough explosion: Pope conveys sympathy to Rome-based Donegal priest

Fr Eamonn McLaughlin from Downings met with Pope Francis at the Vatican this week in the wake of the Creeslough explosion

“We will support each other as so many people have been doing. Our hearts are heavy but our spirits are strong.”

The Gallagher family, Fr Duffy said, were ‘so very proud of the community and so very proud to live in it’.

“That sums up the type of community that we are,” he said.

“We are heartened this morning in our sadness of that suppor,t that rallying of support from the very first moment.

“That came from right across Ireland and there have been many messages of support.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media