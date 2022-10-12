Inishowen Agricultural Show President fondly remembered

Tributes have been paid to well-known Gleneely man Irwin McCandless.

Mr McCandless was the President of the Inishowen Agricultural Show.

The Inishowen Agricultural Show committee said they were deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the death of their “dear friend” on Saturday evening.

The committee described Irwin as a “kind” and “gentle soul” who would be sorely missed by all.

“I cannot imagine how difficult this must be for his family. Denise his wife, Cara his only daughter, his two sons Alan and Peter, their partners and not forgetting the grandchildren that “Pa” loved so well and so proud of every single one of them,” a committee spokesperson said. “Irwin, a real show man, for years.

“Always immaculately dressed, never without a shirt and tie.

“His Charolais Cattle Herd, known nationwide - a master in the ring, taught many all they know.

“His tractors gleaming, always. Coming with his driving horse and trap - how proud was he to showcase.

“A smile for everyone. Irwin was such a kind, gentle soul. He would do anything to help improve a situation and give a guiding word along the way.

“Irwin always seen the best in everyone. A life long friend for many - Irwin will be sorely missed by our whole committee.”

Gleneely Colts also extended their condolences to the McCandless family.

Irwin was laid to rest following a funeral service in Glacknadrummond Methodist Church yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.