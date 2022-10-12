Car used to ram PSNI vehicle in Derry was bearing plates stolen in Donegal

Substantial damage was caused to a PSNI patrol vehicle in the incident
A car that was used to ram a police vehicle in Derry was bearing number plates that were stolen in Donegal.
The PSNI said the driver of the car was arrested on Tuesday driving a different vehicle after being detected by the PSNI helicopter.
The 25-year-old man was due to appear in court in Derry on Wednesday charged with dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The arrest is related to an incident that took place on the Skeoge link road close to the border with Bridgend at 12.20pm on Monday when a patrol vehicle occupied by two police officers was rammed by a black Audi A4. The driver of the Audi drove away from the scene.
The two police officers escaped serious injury but substantial damage was caused to the PSNI vehicle.
The PSNI said the car the driver used to ram the PSNI vehicle was seized on Tuesday bearing plates and wind deflectors which were stolen in Donegal on Monday.
Inspector Michael Gahan said the PSNI has been liaising with gardaí in relation to the investigation. He said both officers sustained minor injuries and were left badly shaken, adding that the vehicle will be off the road for several weeks for repairs.
