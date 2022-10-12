Vigil in Perth to remember Creeslough dead

A member of An Garda Síochána lays flowers at the scene in Creeslough. (North West Newspix)
Members of the Donegal diaspora in Perth, Australia are holding a candlelit vigil on Thursday to remember the Creeslough explosion victims.
The event has been organised by Leona Russell and Blaithin Murray, two Donegal natives now living in the Western Australia city.
“Everyone’s hearts are broken,” Letterkenny woman Leona told Donegal Live.
The event takes place at Scarborough Beach on Thursday at 6pm Perth time.
Those attending are asked to bring candles and also Donegal or Ireland flags.
Leona added: “Since I made the suggestion on the Irish Families Living In Perth group on Facebook, there has been an amazing response.”
