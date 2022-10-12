Gardaí investigate teen assault in Letterkenny

The area where it is understood the attack happened
Investigations are continuing into the assault of a young man in Letterkenny on Tuesday afternoon.
Gardaí have confirmed that they attended an assault incident that occurred on Ramelton Road at approximately 5pm.
"One man aged in his late teens received treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital for injuries sustained as a result of this incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," a spokesman said.
