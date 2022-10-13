Donegal Car Club to pay touching tribute to Leona Harper

The late Leona Harper
The Donegal Car Club have organised a touching tribute to Creeslough explosion victim Leona Harper.
This afternoon, the 14-year-old’s funeral mass takes place in Ramelton, with her burial afterwards at Termon graveyard.
A car run will follow the funeral cortege from Leona’s home at Mountain Top Letterkenny to St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, where mass is to begin at 2pm.
With organisers saying they are mindful of the huge crowd that will be in attendance at the funeral of the Mulroy College student, the car run will travel onwards from Ramelton.
They will form a poignant guard of honour at the Lagoon in Termon for the funeral cortege to pass on its way to Leona’s place of rest in the nearby graveyard.
“We would like to send the Harper family our deepest condolences,” organisers said. “We hope this day is remembered dearly by all.”
